Jet2CityBreaks relaunches European trips

Jet2CityBreaks is today restarting trips to a range of major destinations in Europe.

The decision follows a number of positive travel updates from the government.

The leisure airline will wave customers off on flights to Rome from Birmingham and Manchester.

Trips to Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Paris, Venice and Amsterdam will also restart in the coming days, while Pisa will follow at the end of Mach.

On top of this, three brand-new city break routes are set to launch in April – Birmingham to Athens and Barcelona, as well as Manchester to Athens.