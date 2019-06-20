Nakheel unveils plans for Al Khail Avenue investment

Nakheel - master developer behind the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai - is investing AED114 million in roads and bridges giving direct access to Al Khail Avenue, its new retail, dining and entertainment development at Jumeirah Village.

Nakheel, which is funding the roads project in full, has appointed Wade Adams Contracting to build the access routes, with the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority overseeing their construction.

Under the contract work will begin immediately and is due for completion next year.

The links will take motorists directly from Al Khail Road into Al Khail Avenue’s 4,000-space multi-storey car park, providing seamless entry to and exit from the mall, which is under construction on the edge of Jumeirah Village Triangle.

There will also be access points from Jumeirah Village Triangle itself.

Operated by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel, Al Khail Avenue will have 350 shops, restaurants, entertainment outlets and services, and be connected to a 267-room hotel, operated under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand.

Opening in 2020, Al Khail Avenue will serve hundreds of thousands of residents living and working in Jumeirah Village Triangle and surrounding areas, including Nakheel’s Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park and Al Furjan residential communities, and commercial hubs such as Jafza and Dubai World Central.

More Information

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70-kilometre coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.