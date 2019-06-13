Germany launches Summer Cities campaign to UK travellers

Urban beaches and beautiful beer gardens, inner city surfing, hot sultry evenings in the coolest bars, street parties that last until dawn – welcome to summer in German cities.

With the launch of its German Summer Cities microsite, the German National Tourist Office provides a guide of where to go, what to see and do this summer – all within an easily reached city destination just a short flight away.

The choice is eclectic; from open air theatres on ancient cathedral steps to hip, sustainable festivals in natural parks and landscapes, whether surfing in Munich city centre or stand up paddle-boarding in downtown Berlin, night time concert picnics in the palace of Sanssoucci, or magical moments in romantic royal palaces – holiday memories are made in Germany.

If you need a beach fix, you’ll find it right in the heart of the city - many German cities have centrally located lakes for sports fans, for relaxing, for simply watching the world go by in cafes, bars and restaurants at the water’s edge.

Summer in a German city has all the elements of holiday to remember.

Beatrix Haun, director, GNTO UK & Ireland, said: “Germany has beaches, beautiful landscapes, a huge cultural heritage for all ages, amazing open-air bars, beer gardens and restaurants – all in a city centre.

“All the classic elements of a summer holiday can be found here, and we can promise that the welcome will be as warm as the weather.”