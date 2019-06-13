Breaking Travel News
Germany launches Summer Cities campaign to UK travellers

Urban beaches and beautiful beer gardens, inner city surfing, hot sultry evenings in the coolest bars, street parties that last until dawn – welcome to summer in German cities. 

With the launch of its German Summer Cities microsite, the German National Tourist Office provides a guide of where to go, what to see and do this summer – all within an easily reached city destination just a short flight away.

The choice is eclectic; from open air theatres on ancient cathedral steps to hip, sustainable festivals in natural parks and landscapes, whether surfing in Munich city centre or stand up paddle-boarding in downtown Berlin, night time concert picnics in the palace of Sanssoucci, or magical moments in romantic royal palaces – holiday memories are made in Germany.

If you need a beach fix, you’ll find it right in the heart of the city - many German cities have centrally located lakes for sports fans, for relaxing, for simply watching the world go by in cafes, bars and restaurants at the water’s edge. 

Summer in a German city has all the elements of holiday to remember.

Beatrix Haun, director, GNTO UK & Ireland, said: “Germany has beaches, beautiful landscapes, a huge cultural heritage for all ages, amazing open-air bars, beer gardens and restaurants – all in a city centre. 

“All the classic elements of a summer holiday can be found here, and we can promise that the welcome will be as warm as the weather.”