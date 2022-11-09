Quintana Roo participates in 43rd Edition of the World Travel Market in London

Mexico’s Caribbean is participating in the World Travel Market being held in London. The state of Quintana Roo is being lead by the State Tourism Secretariat (SEDETUR), Bernardo Cueto Riestra, who is in attendance at the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Representatives from the state’s municipalities, as well as the governor and federal tourism dignitaries, are also in London to promote Quintana Roo’s Mexican Caribbean tourism.

Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa says the state’s tourist destinations are being promoted in hope for a greater attraction of European visitors.

The head of SEDETUR, Cueto Riestra, indicated that after the inaugural ribbon cutting of the Mexican Caribbean pavilion on Monday, he held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ecuador, Francisco Eduardo Jiménez Sánchez, to discuss the new Quito-Cancun air route and that it will be officially announced later this year.

He added that within his work agenda, he will also hold meetings with directors of the RCD Espanyol de Barcelona of the Spanish Soccer League, with whom they currently have an agreement to promote the Riviera Maya on their uniforms.

“During the first day, Quintana Roo representatives hope to generate agreements, conventions and business plans for the benefit of the people of Quintana Roo as well as the business and hotel sector of the Mexican Caribbean,” Lezama reported.

This year’s Mexican Caribbean pavilion is made up of The Reef Resorts, Park Royal Hotels & Resorts, Haven Riviera Cancún, América Car Rental, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the Mexican Association of Habitats for Interaction and Protection of Marine Mammals (AMHMAR), Bluebay Resorts, Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Resorts, as well as the Municipalities of Benito Juárez, Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad and Tulum and the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Associations, Mayan Riviera and Tulum.

The World Travel Market is the largest tourism fair in the world that brings together almost 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and more than 51,000 participants. The WTM is being held from November 7 to 9 in London, England.

Source: Riviera Maya News