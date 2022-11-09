Odisha Tourism participates in World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022

A delegation from Odisha including Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra, and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday participated in the World Travel Market (WTM) being held at United Kingdom’s capital London.

The three-day event, which is being held at the ExCel in London and scheduled from November 7-9, 2022, is seeing the participation of more than 2500 exhibitors from more than 100 countries.

The Odisha Tourism Stand at WTM is garnering rave reviews with its focus on promoting eco-tourism, handicrafts and handloom of the state on the global platform.

The Incredible India Stand was inaugurated at the WTM in the presence of Odisha Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra, Puducherry Tourism Minister K. Laxminarayanan, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Dr. M. Mathiventhan, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Secretary of Tourism Ministry Arvind Singh, High Commissioner of India H.E. Vikram Duraiswamy and Odisha Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav among others in the inaugural session on November 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Patra said, “It is a matter of great pride to see the Odisha Flag flying high in WTM 2022. Tourism in Odisha is achieving new heights under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik. The participation of Odisha Tourism in WTM London 2022 has ensured the presence of brand Odisha on the international stage, and this will help in promoting the world-class tourism infrastructure of Odisha in the international level.”

Considered to be among the biggest travel shows in the world, the World Travel Market (WTM) London will provide the state with a perfect platform for networking and business opportunities with top notch exhibitors from all parts of the globe marking their presence in the event.

Owing to the COVID pandemic, the WTM was last held in 2019. Being organized after a gap of 3 years, there is huge enthusiasm among the exhibitors to promote themselves in the international level through WTM.

The event will provide the State with new opportunities to build relationships with new partners and will help in sourcing new ideas and learnings on current trends in tourism and travel. The participation of Odisha Tourism in WTM 2022 has garnered positive feedback among the Tourism and Travel fraternity of India owing to its efforts towards pitching Odisha as a leading tourism destination in the country with its niche tourism products.

Source: Prameyan News