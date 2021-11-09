Quarantine rules removed for under-18s entering England

The government has sought to simplify rules for all under-18s travelling to England.

From Monday, November 22nd, they will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day eight testing and pre-departure testing.

They will only be required to take one post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive.

Transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand our recognition of international vaccines, this announcements mark the next step in our restart of international travel.

“By simplifying the rules for international travel for all under-18s coming to England, we are bringing further good news for families looking to unite with loved ones, and another great boost for the travel sector.”

The government has also unveiled plans to recognise vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing.

As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to the list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The US also recognises the vaccines on the list for inbound travel.

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated and have received their vaccine certificate from one of over 135 approved countries and territories are not required to take a pre-departure test, day eight test or self-isolate upon arrival.

Instead, passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test to take before the end of their second day, post-arrival.

The changes also come into effect on November 22nd.

The emergency procedure was brought in during the 2014 Ebola outbreak to assess vaccines for use and to support countries in accessing vaccines (and other selected products) during public health emergencies.

Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin are covered by the expansion to the WHO list, and around one billion doses of these vaccines have been delivered worldwide.