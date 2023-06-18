Qatar Airways to Participate in the 54th Paris Air Show in June 2023

Qatar Airways will proudly participate in the 54th Edition of the Paris Air Show during June 2023. The National Carrier of the State of Qatar will showcase three aircraft: the Airbus A350-1000, the Gulfstream G700 (G700) and the all-luxurious Airbus 319 Corporate Jet.

Qatar Airways, by tradition, has always had a strong presence at the Paris Air Show, which is held once every two years. The Doha-based airline looks forward to carrying on this tradition by once again exhibiting a line-up of aircraft displaying its award-winning products and services.

The show will run from 19-25 June at the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre, attracting global VIPs and key industry leaders, as well as over a hundred thousand global trade visitors.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are excited to once again take part in the Paris Air Show. The Airbus A350-1000 is one of the largest in our fleet, creating new benchmarks in comfort and space. Within our private jet division, Qatar Executive’s Airbus 319 Corporate Jet and the G700 will demonstrate our Group’s elevated standard of luxury for our customers.”

The Airbus A350-100 features the widest cabin body of any class, creating a very spacious interior, as well as having the widest seats of any jetliners, further providing passengers with generous space in all classes. Passengers can expect the quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft, allowing for a much more peaceful journey.

The Airbus 319 Corporate Jet is a modified longer range commercial A319 that can be configured to accommodate up to 19 passengers, and offers exceptional passenger comfort. The layout features dining areas and business class seating to accommodate additional passengers, and a private bedroom with en-suite.

The Gulfstream 700 is a luxurious jet which is able to fly at extremely high speed whilst having outstanding environmental efficiency. This jet is also being added to the Qatar Executive fleet, alongside the G650ER. The state-of-the-art aircraft is designed for ultra-long-haul flights, boasting an extremely spacious cabin, and can fly fast and efficiently.

Visitors to the Paris Air Show can find the Qatar Airways exhibition located at Chalet 308