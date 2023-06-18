American Airlines announces largest-ever winter schedule to the Caribbean and Latin America

Travelers looking to escape the cold this winter will have more choices as American Airlines announces its winter 2023 schedule for the Caribbean and Latin America. With two new routes and expanded frequencies on 21 routes, American will solidify its position as the leading carrier flying nonstop between the United States and Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

“This coming winter we’re looking forward to adding more service to the destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that our customers want to visit, including popular spots like Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana, as well as our newest destination, Tortola,” said José A. Freig, Vice President of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America. “We are proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other single carrier or partnership.”

In winter 2023, American will operate more than 2,250 weekly flights to 90 destinations in the region, marking a 10% increase in seat capacity compared to winter 2022.