Qatar Airways to add Seattle flights next spring

Qatar Airways has announced the launch of four weekly flights to Seattle from March 15th.

The service will be operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the business class and 247 seats in economy.

The national carrier of Qatar also announced a frequent flyer partnership with Alaska Airlines.

From December 15th, Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Alaska Mileage Plan members will be able to earn frequent flyer miles and from March next year members will also be able to redeem frequent flyer miles on both carriers’ full networks, and elite status perks including lounge access.

The two airlines are also working closely on developing a codeshare agreement and commercial cooperation in line with the United States carrier joining oneworld on March 31st.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is committed to enhancing connectivity within the United States market, and the launch of flights to Seattle, our second new United States destination since the onset of the pandemic, epitomises this commitment.”

He added: “Despite the challenges of 2020, Qatar Airways has remained committed to exploring every opportunity to further enhance the travel experience for our millions of passengers and is proud to secure another important strategic partnership in North America.

“In Alaska Airlines, we will have a very strong partner to connect customers from the United States West Coast to Doha and beyond via its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, complementing our existing strategic partnerships with American Airlines and JetBlue.

“We look forward to further deepening our cooperation with the newest joiner to the oneworld family and continuing to provide our passengers the reliable, safe and award-winning service that they have come to trust from us.”