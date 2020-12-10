Anthem of the Seas to sail from UK next summer

Passengers in the UK will be offered the chance to step onboard a new-look Anthem of the Seas from next spring.

Fresh from a refit and ready to deliver more unforgettable experiences, the ship will sail from Southampton next year.

A firm British favourite, the technologically advanced Quantum-class ship will also return in 2022.

Anthem of the Seas offers multi-dimensional entertainment in a variety of state-of-the-art venues, including Two70, where a combination of live performers and technology come together to deliver spectacular shows and events.

Guests can see more European destinations with a City Break Explorer Cruise from operator Royal Caribbean.

Swap the sea breeze for the impressive mountain views and modern art in Bilbao, the capital of Spain’s Basque Country.

Then soak up awe-inspiring architecture of Rotterdam before stepping foot on the cobblestoned streets of Bruges.

After making memories on land, guests will be able to open their minds and palates to the world of cuisines onboard the ship such as Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine where dishes are designed to leave guests wowed by genius and sheer spectacle.