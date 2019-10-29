Qatar Airways signs IndiGo codeshare partnership

Qatar Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.

Sales will start from today with the first codeshare flights to operate on December 18th.

This agreement will enable the airline to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad and is the first step in strengthening cooperation between the two.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are extremely proud to secure this strategic partnership with IndiGo, the largest airline in one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets.

“We believe this agreement will be just the first step in strengthening our relationship and we very much look forward to working together to harness our complementary strengths and resources to enhance the travel experience for our passengers around the world.”

Qatar Airways currently operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 destinations in India, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.

IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline with a domestic market share of 47 per cent as of August.

IndiGo chief executive, Ronojoy Dutta, added: “This is a momentous occasion for us, as we sign this codeshare agreement with one of the finest airlines in the world.

“This strategic alliance will not only strengthen our international operations, but also boost economic growth in India, by bringing in more traffic and heralding opportunities for trade and tourism through seamless mobility.

“We are confident of a successful partnership as we extend our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service experience to the passengers of Qatar Airways.”