Qatar Airways signs Air Malta codeshare deal

Qatar Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Air Malta.

The partnership reinforces Qatar Airways’ long-term commitment to Maltese passengers and to boosting tourism to the Mediterranean country.

The first codeshare flights to operate from March 9th.

The codeshare agreement increases Malta’s connectivity with the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, by enabling Air Malta’s passengers to travel on Qatar Airways’ flights to Doha and onwards to more than 170 destinations.

Qatar Airways’ passengers will also benefit from greater access to Malta and to Air Malta’s extensive Mediterranean network.

Codeshare destinations include Cagliari, Palermo and Catania.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “When we launched services to Malta in June, I stated this was just the beginning of our long-term commitment to boosting trade and tourism between our two countries.

“This agreement with Air Malta will provide significant benefits to both airlines and thousands of passengers, expanding both of our networks and setting the foundation to further enhance cooperation in other fields in the future.”

Qatar Airways began flying to Malta on June 4th last year, with daily flights in the summer and a four-times weekly service during winter.

Air Malta chief executive, Cliff Chetcuti, said: “This agreement is yet another milestone for Air Malta in its growth strategy and widening of its codesharing network.

“It was a natural step for us after Qatar Airways launched direct scheduled services to our Islands and the successful cooperation on pilot training.”



Singapore Changi Airport

Also today, Qatar has opened its new premium lounge at Singapore Changi Airport at Terminal 1.

The new lounge serves as the benchmark and blueprint for Qatar Airways’ future premium lounges worldwide.

Featuring an ultra-luxurious interior and enhanced offerings, the new lounge aims to narrow the gap between business and first-class lounges.

Al Baker added: “The lounge design is inspired by modern-day Arabic architecture, reflecting Qatar Airways’ heritage.

“Singapore marks our fifth international premium lounge, and we are delighted to develop our portfolio worldwide, offering sophisticated, modern and spacious lounges to our passengers, who can expect to receive exceptional services like never before throughout their journey with Qatar Airways.”

Spanning approximately 700 square metres to accommodate over 85 passengers at once, the premium lounge operates daily from 07:30-02:00, offering Qatar Airways passengers a sophisticated environment with contemporary Arabic design elements.