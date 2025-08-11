Qatar Airways Renews Multi-Year Partnership with Al Sadd Sports Club as Official Jersey Partner

Qatar Airways announces the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Al Sadd Sports Club, one of Qatar’s most iconic and celebrated football teams. The renewed agreement between the two entities reinforces the airline’s commitment to advancing sports in Qatar, supporting homegrown talent, and contributing to the realisation of Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

Through this collaboration, Qatar Airways will champion the power of sports as a unifying force to inspire communities, connect people, and showcase Qatar’s leadership on both local and regional stages. The airline has proudly supported Al Sadd SC since 2018 and plays an active role in enriching the sporting landscape by engaging with fans across Qatar and the Qatar Stars League.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Al Sadd Sports Club, a team that holds a special place in the hearts of many in Qatar. Our renewed collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence, community, and nurturing the future generation of talent. Together, we continue to support Qatar’s growing legacy as global sports hub.”

Al Sadd Sports Club Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Turki Al-Ali, said: “We express our great happiness in renewing the partnership with Qatar Airways. We take pride in the continuation of this partnership and look forward to achieving more successes and accomplishments together in the coming period.”

This partnership marks another milestone in Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, UEFA Champions League and National Team Competitions, Formula 1®, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, ,Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, The Australian Wallabies, The United Rugby Championship (URC), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.

