Qatar Airways Re-Launches Lavish Premium Lounge at Paris CDG

Qatar Airways re-opened its luxurious Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), complementing the airline’s triple daily flights, available for Premium passengers and eligible oneworld alliance partners.

The Premium Lounge features all of the facilities and qualities of the airline’s premium product, including both The Brasserie and The Global Deli, prayer rooms, business centre, shower facilities, Wi-Fi and zoned seating for more than 200 guests. Far-reaching views of Paris and the Eiffel Tower, contribute to a warm and relaxing atmosphere.

Commenting on the airline’s latest Premium Lounge re-opening, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “This milestone illustrates our focus on continuous product enhancements. The re-opening of the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, marks our fifth global lounge within our growing network. This further demonstrates our commitment to providing unparalleled services to our customers, especially in France.”

At more than 1,000 square metres, the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle offers Qatar Airways First and Business Class passengers a sophisticated, modern and spacious environment in which to relax and commence their five star journey experience.

Catering to exceptional premium culinary standard, the lounge is equipped with a full kitchen for freshly-prepared à la carte orders, in addition to an existing buffet spread, offering an international menu from across the globe.

Qatar Airways Paris Premium Lounge launched its operations in 2017 to serve the growing capacity of passengers travelling with the airline from Charles de Gaulle Airport. Today, Qatar Airways operates 18 weekly flights to Paris, offering passengers with the ultimate connectivity to Skytrax’ World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport