Lynn McClelland appointed CEO of dnata Catering and Retail Division in UK

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, announced the appointment of Lynn McClelland as Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Catering and Retail division in the United Kingdom.

In her role, Lynn will head dnata’s catering and retail operations at 18 airports across the UK. Under Lynn’s leadership, dnata will continue to deliver world-class culinary services and innovative products that enhance passenger experience and contribute to customers’ business objectives. dnata currently provides quality catering and retail services to 38 airlines with a team of over 3,000 dedicated professionals in the UK.

With significant experience in previous executive roles, including Head of British Airways Global Catering and Director of Worldwide Operations for IAG Cargo, Lynn has delivered large scale change in a wide range of positions within both the transport and food industries. Lynn will begin her role with immediate effect.

Robin Padgett, Chief Executive Officer of dnata Catering and Retail, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Lynn with dnata Catering UK. Lynn brings a wealth of international experience and has a demonstrable track record in building high performing businesses and teams, driving operational excellence, understanding our customer’s needs, as well as financial and change management.

“With her broad expertise and passion for culinary excellence, Lynn is well-positioned to lead our dedicated team and help dnata’s customers deliver on changing traveller expectations and needs.”

dnata’s flight catering operation uplifted 50.5 million meals in the period April to September 2022, a sharp increase of 204% compared to 16.6 million meals in the equivalent period in 2021.

As one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers dnata offers ground handling, cargo, travel and catering & retail services at over 130 airports in more than 30 countries across six continents.

