Qatar Airways invites fans to secure their seats to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As Qatar Airways optimises its network to ensure fans can attend the FIFA World Cup™, the airline offers 5,000 bonus Avios to all passengers who book a flight between 15 November to 18 December 2022

DOHA, Qatar – With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw completed and the 32-team tournament set to kick-off on 21 November, Qatar Airways celebrates the successful ceremony and is ready to welcome teams to the country as nations’ groups for the round-robin stage are set. The airline invites fans from around the world to purchase their all-inclusive Qatar Airways travel packages to secure their tickets to cheer on their favourite team by visiting qatarairways.com/FIFA2022, as Qatar anticipates hosting more than 1.5 million fans for the most popular sporting event.

From now until 30 April, eligible members of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club who book an individual flight or a travel package during the FIFA World Cup™ period (15 November – 18 December 2022) will earn 5,000 bonus Avios upon completion of their journey.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Final Draw is a major milestone as nations around the globe look to the FIFA World Cup™. At Qatar Airways, we are proud and excited to help fans travel and witness this incredible tournament in Qatar. With groups now set, we encourage fans to experience Qatar Airways’ truly unique and hospitable service as our nation welcomes the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark this milestone, the airline hosted Final Draw viewing events in seven cities around the world, including Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Lagos, London, New York City, Paris, and São Paulo. While guests who attended the ceremony live in Doha were able to relax in an award-winning Qsuite, to experience the feeling of traveling in the World’s Best Business Class.

Fans can choose from seven-tiered travel packages, which include return flights, match tickets and accommodation options. Customers can reserve their seats for their preferred matches and follow their favourite team. Qatar Airways’ unique travel packages start from USD $3,400 per person*.

The travel packages are currently live and accessible in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Vietnam. Additional markets will be added soon (subject to licensing agreements).

With a surge in passenger demand expected during the FIFA World Cup™ period, Qatar Airways will implement various strategies to maximise capacity and optimise its network, to ensure that fans from around the world experience the airline’s award-winning service. These strategies include increasing capacity to countries which have qualified for the tournament, as well as those countries where football fans are likely to travel to Qatar for the historic event. The airline will redesign the network to make it more agile and flexible, offering passengers seamless connectivity around the world.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums which are designed to inspire the various symbols of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators. These include: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium.

As FIFA’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and the FIFA Arab Cup™, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is also eagerly anticipating the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – the first in the Middle East – and offering a seamless journey from almost 150 destinations across the globe to fans attending this world-class event.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The airline also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen and Paris Saint-Germain.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice.