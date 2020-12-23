Qatar Airways extends fee-free rebooking until April

Qatar Airways has announced that it will offer passengers unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued before April 30th next year.

The offer is valid for travel completed by December 31st, 2021.

The airline is also making the option to exchange tickets for a travel voucher with 10 per cent additional value a permanent feature for all customers booking travel via the website.

The process for redeeming a travel voucher is quick and easy – passengers apply online and receive the voucher within 48 hours.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Throughout 2020, we have provided customers the ability to modify travel without penalties as a result of the disruption to global travel caused by Covid-19.

“As we look forward to the possibilities of travelling again next year, Qatar Airways will continue to be by our passengers’ side, offering continued flexibility throughout 2021 as the airline they can rely on.”

The national carrier of the Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 100 destinations increasing to 126 by March 2021.

Qatar Airways said it also remains committed to honouring passenger refunds, paying out over US$$1.65 billion since March.