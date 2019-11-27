Qatar Airways expands SriLankan Airlines codeshare partnership

Qatar Airways will expand codeshare cooperation with SriLankan Airlines from December 23rd.

The expanded codeshare agreement, which initially launched in 2016, will be rolled out in phases and once fully implemented will allow SriLankan Airlines’ passengers to book travel to 33 additional Qatar Airways destinations in Europe, America and Africa.

Combined with the two airlines’ existing codeshare agreement, this brings the total Qatar Airways destinations offered under SriLankan Airlines’ flight numbers to 53.

Phase one has opened for sale for travel starting in December with SriLankan Airline passengers able to book travel to eight additional Qatar Airways’ destinations: Athens, Greece; Belgrade, Serbia; Brussels, Belgium; Dublin, Ireland; Helsinki, Finland; Munich, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic and Thessaloniki, Greece.

Qatar Airways’ passengers will benefit from access to exciting new destinations in the Maldives thanks to the expanded codeshare agreement.

They will now be able to book travel on SriLankan Airlines’ flights to the island of Gan in Addu Atoll, the southernmost point of the Maldives.

The new destination complements the existing SriLankan Airlines’ routes available to Qatar Airways passengers – Colombo in Sri Lanka and Malé in the Maldives.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Since 2016 both airlines have witnessed the significant benefits codeshare cooperation has brought, providing passengers with unrivalled service and seamless connections.

“The expansion of codeshare cooperation between Qatar Airways and SriLankan Airlines is a natural next step in the strengthening of our close partnership.”

Qatar Airways began flying to Colombo, Sri Lanka in 1994.

Today, it is one of the airline’s most popular routes, served by a four-times daily service.