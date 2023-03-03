Qatar Airways announces Indian Superstar Deepika Padukone as Global Brand Ambassador

Qatar Airways has launched a new brand campaign in collaboration with world-renowned Indian actor, Deepika Padukone. The campaign launch is the culmination of the airline’s endeavour to redefine Qatar Airways Premium experience, particularly through showcasing the world-class Qsuite along with the unparalleled surroundings of The Orchard, which are core to Hamad International Airport’s expansion.

The timeless acoustic track ‘Ain’t Nobody’ accompanies the campaign that connects Padukone’s journey with Qatar Airways to a new level of luxury and elegance. She encapsulates the premium experience available to customers of Qatar Airways, transiting through the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we constantly strive for excellence. This collaboration brings together refinement and grace, and Deepika showcases beautifully on how Qatar Airways offers award-winning premium experiences both in the sky and on the ground to its customers. Deepika is an obvious choice as she has the right global appeal and charisma for our brand. We are truly delighted to have Deepika on board Qatar Airways as our Global Brand Ambassador.