QANTAS TAKES FREQUENT FLYERS ON TOUR WITH PREMIUM HOLIDAY PACKAGES

Qantas is launching private and small-group tour packages for travellers looking for premium, ready-made holidays around the world.

A new addition to the Qantas Holidays product range, Qantas Tours will allow travellers to book travel experiences designed to showcase the best of each destination with planning and logistics managed by expert tour operators

Qantas Tour packages include Qantas or partner flights, premium accommodation and detailed itineraries led by a local guide. The range includes a luxury island getaway in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, a southern Italy sojourn, a Balkan river cruise, Egyptian getaway, a tour of the highlights of Japan and more.

Qantas Frequent Flyers can choose to earn three Qantas Points for every dollar spent on their Qantas Tour booking or use their Qantas Points to book and receive 45 per cent more value, following an investment in the Qantas Holidays program last year.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said the launch of package tours was designed for members who were looking for a ready-made premium travel experience.

“Qantas Tours will offer our members unforgettable experiences in destinations they may not have visited before without having to plan or manage the logistics of travel,” said Ms Wirth.

“Our research has shown that two-thirds of our members are interested in tour packages, and the launch of our premium itinerary holidays will help meet and grow this demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this latest expansion of the Qantas Holidays portfolio, we’re giving frequent flyers more opportunity to make great holidays possible with their Qantas Points and growing the ways they can boost their points balance.”

The selection of tours will be curated by Qantas with the packages organised and operated by Australian travel business TripADeal, based out of Byron Bay, of which Qantas purchased the majority share in May 2022.

Qantas Tours is launching with 10 packages and will progressively expand its tour offering over coming months.

Qantas Holidays has significantly grown since it launched in October 2019, and now offers a full suite of holiday products with the launch of Qantas Tours and recent expansion into luxury holiday packages.

Qantas Luxury Holidays gives members access to limited-time hotel deals that are exclusive to Qantas. The offers include premium accommodation with special extras ranging from massages to champagne on arrival and room upgrades. Qantas Luxury Holidays can be booked as a hotel stay or combined with a Qantas flight to receive special airfare pricing.

Through Qantas Hotels, Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn and use Qantas Points at more than 460,000 destinations globally.

In 2022, Qantas Frequent Flyers used more than 16 billion points towards hotels and holidays bookings around the world.