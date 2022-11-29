QANTAS LAUNCHES THOUSANDS OF POINTS PLANES TO COASTAL DESTINATIONS OVER SUMMER

Qantas Frequent Flyers looking for a summer holiday can take advantage of more than 225,000 reward seats to coastal destinations in Qantas’ biggest ever release of Points Plane flights.

Six weeks of flights across 21 routes will be turned into Points Planes this summer, where every seat, including Business, can be booked as a Classic Flight Reward.

For 72 hours from 11am today, frequent flyers will be able to book reward seats on all flights between 9-22 January and all of February 2023 on the following routes:

Melbourne to Hamilton Island, Merimbula, Townsville, Devonport, Burnie and the Gold Coast

Sydney to Byron Bay, Hamilton Island, Merimbula, Townsville and the Gold Coast

Brisbane to the Whitsunday Coast, Hamilton Island and Townsville

Adelaide to Townsville, Kangaroo Island, Mount Gambier, Whyalla, Port Lincoln and the Gold Coast

Perth to Broome

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said the airline was focused on giving frequent flyers more opportunities to use their points towards their next getaway.

“This is a record release of Points Planes that will help thousands of our frequent flyers use their points to book a coastal holiday this summer,” Ms Wirth said.

“Whenever we release Points Planes, we see huge demand from our frequent flyers and they often sell out. These flights are to some of Australia’s best summer destinations during peak travel months, so our advice is to book as soon as possible.

“While strong demand and higher fuel prices have seen the price of airfares for all airlines increase off historic lows over the past 18 months, the points required to book these seats haven’t increased in years.

“Reward seats on most of these routes can be booked from 8,000 points one-way, with a family of four being able to travel from Sydney to the Gold Coast and back for under 65,000 points.

“In addition to these Points Planes, there are more than five million reward seats available for frequent flyers over the next year across Qantas and Jetstar domestic and international flights, as well as our network of 45 partner airlines.

“We also want to continue to encourage frequent flyers to visit the many world-class destinations in their own backyard, which is fantastic for local businesses and regional tourism.”

Frequent Flyers earned over 118 billion Qantas Points last financial year, with more than two-thirds of those earned on the ground via credit cards, shopping and a large number of other partners.

All seats in Economy and Business on the designated Points Planes can be booked as Classic Reward seats until 11am, 2 December 2022. Seats on these flights can also be purchased with cash.

Travellers wanting to book accommodation around the coast, can now use 30 to 45 per cent less points for all Qantas Hotels and Qantas Holidays bookings.

Qantas Frequent Flyer launched the first Points Planes in 2019 between Melbourne and Tokyo and has since offered Points Planes to celebrate the reopening of borders, the launch of new international routes and a dedicated month of Points Planes on a number of regional routes.