Airbus Summit to take place on 30 November and 1 December 2022

The 2022 edition of the Airbus Summit will take place over two days on 30 November and 1 December. Building on the momentum of the 2021 Summit, this year’s event will seek to showcase the tangible progress and achievements made by the aerospace sector as it gathers pace towards a more sustainable future.

Expert guests from the world of business, science, automotive and energy industries as well as the aviation sector will join Airbus speakers to explore promising innovations, disruptive technologies and cross-sector initiatives that are accelerating the pathway towards net-zero aviation.

Sessions will include discussions on the next steps in space technologies, hybrid energies, innovative new vertical flight features, cross-industry partnerships, sustainable aviation fuels, as well as the latest on Airbus’ ZEROe hydrogen-powered aircraft. The 2022 Summit will also tackle the need for robust European defence and security – and discuss why this is a prerequisite to achieve our sustainability targets.

Starting from 09:00 CET (Paris time) on 30 November, the event will be webcast live on Youtube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OGdJlzOAP0

On 1 December, the webcast will also begin at 09:00 CET (Paris time) and will be streamed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AH9E02842c

Online audiences will be able to ask questions live to the speakers using Youtube’s dedicated Q&A function. Both links will remain available for playback after the event.

More information about the Summit’s themes and agenda, as well as key announcements and press releases published during the event, will be available on the Airbus website at this link https://www.airbus.com/en/airbus-summit

