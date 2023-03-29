QANTAS INVESTS IN NEW MENUS, LARGER MEALS AND PREMIUM PRODUCE

Qantas customers travelling across its regional, domestic and international network are in for a bigger and better inflight and lounge dining experience as the airline rolls out a significant menu enhancement program this month.

The additional multi-million dollar investment introduces new dishes and larger portions across all cabins, using high-quality ingredients from premium Australian producers.

It is the single biggest investment in Qantas inflight and lounge dining in a decade and comes as the airline returns to profit and accelerates its customer investment programs. These include a $100 million expansion of domestic and international lounges, progressive renewal of its aircraft and new routes.

These menu changes follow an overhaul of the domestic Economy menu in October 2022, offering more variety and catering to several dietary requirements, including a vegetarian option for all meals.

Qantas Group Chief Customer Officer, Markus Svensson said new dishes, generous portions and premium produce would take the inflight dining experience to a new level.

“Premium food and wine is one of the top three reasons our customers choose to fly with Qantas, so this significant boost means we will be able further our efforts to deliver a world-class experience in the sky,” said Mr Svensson.

“We are proud to work with established and emerging Australian food and wine producers to offer the best possible dining experience to our customers.”

Qantas Creative Director of Food, Beverage and Service Neil Perry, who has worked with Qantas for 25 years, said the airline is well-known for showcasing Australian produce to millions of travellers on a global stage.

“We are spoilt for choice in Australia when it comes to being able to source top quality food from fantastic Australian producers, and together with generous servings and great service, these are the key ingredients to creating an enjoyable meal,” said Mr Perry.

“Over time, it’s been fantastic to see a broader curiosity around international cuisines and plant-based dining, which has allowed us to become more adventurous with our menus,” added Mr Perry.

With each regular menu change, Neil Perry and his team create nearly 250 new dishes for the domestic and international network.

The new menus have begun rolling out on domestic flights and will launch on international services from 29 March. Coinciding with autumn, they will feature seasonal ingredients with plant-based options across all cabins.

Qantas’ commitment to world-class wine saw the airline receive ten medals including Best First Class Cellar at the internationally renowned Cellars in the Sky Awards this year, which ranks the wine lists of global airlines.

Key dining enhancements include:

International

First

Additional investment in premium produce with new dishes including Calvisius Caviar on Buckwheat Blinis with Pepe Saya Crème Fraiche, Queensland Spanner Crab and Sweet Pork Salad with Green Mango, Cashews and Nam Jim Dressing, Crumbed Margra Lamb Cutlets with Lemon Myrtle Celeriac Puree, Seared Glacier 51 Toothfish with Saffron Sauce, Steamed Potatoes and Braised Fennel, and Riverine Beef fillet with Green Beans and Rosemary Roasted Potatoes.

Business

Additional investment in premium produce with new dishes including Seared Grasslands Beef Fillet with Café de Paris Butter, Bannockburn Free-range chicken Kyiv and Seared Snapper with Black Bean Sauce, Seasonal Greens and Salted Chilli.

More substantial second meal on long flights between Australia and Asia in Business and Economy. Business dishes include a Crumbed Snapper Roll with Pickled Cabbage and Tartare sauce, and Stir-fried Noodles with Wombok, Cucumber, Sesame and Chilli Oil.

Premium Economy

New dishes include Salmon with Tomato Fennel Sauce, Red Quinoa and Brown Rice, and Braised Lamb Shank with Red Wine Mushroom Sauce and Potato Puree.

Introduction of a starter salad, as well as an ice-cream service on all flights.

Economy

New dishes in Economy with premium quality ingredients including Cajun Prawns with Spiced Rice, Korean Chilli and Garlic Chicken with Kimchi and Black Pepper Beef with Oyster Mushrooms.

New second meal dishes on long flights between Australia and Asia include Chicken Fried Rice, and Sage and Lemon ravioli with Kale and Napolitana sauce.

Domestic

A continuation of the new domestic Economy menu that launched in October 2022, offering more choice across the network including vegetarian options.

An increased range of lighter options in Business including Ploughman’s and Cheese plates featuring a selection of cheese, Free-range Chicken and Pistachio Terrine, Charcuterie and accompaniments along with Chicken and Corn soup with Dill and Green Pea soup with Mint.

The addition of starter salads in Business on long flights, which include Grilled Prawns with Asian slaw and Edamame and Tasmanian Smoked Salmon with Kale and Sweet Potato salad.

Premium snacks in Business from Koko Black, Brookfarm and Carman’s.

Return of pre-take off water and juice in Business on long domestic flights.

Lounges

Return of premium cakes such as Decadent Chocolate Ganache cake.

Enhanced plate of the day including Steamed Blue Eye with Pickled Daikon, Sesame and Shiso Vinaigrette, and Eight-hour Beef Brisket with Potato Puree, Tarragon and Shallot Butter in International First Lounges.

The International Business Lounges will offer plates of Fresh Ricotta and Crisp Pancetta with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Sourdough, and Beef, Bacon and Dark Ale Pies.

Ice cream served in Qantas Clubs and international and domestic Business Lounges.

Fast Facts

The Neil Perry signature steak sandwich with tomato and chilli relish is the one menu item that has been a constant on the Qantas First class inflight menu for the past 25 years.

Qantas serves more than 30,000 steak sandwiches each year worldwide.

Other popular “can’t-take-off-the-menu” dishes include the salt and pepper squid with green chilli dipping sauce (First Lounge and Chairman’s Lounges) and the Signature Pavlova (First Lounge and Chairman’s Lounges).

Neil Perry’s signature chicken club sandwich (First Lounge), seasonal soups (Business inflight) and Maggie Beer ice-cream (First inflight) and Pat & Sticks ice-cream (Business inflight) are also popular favourites.

In Premium Economy and Economy, popular favourites include Roast Chicken Cacciatore, Green Prawn Curry and Lamb Shanks.