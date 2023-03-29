easyJet expands popular Twilight Bag Drop service to Edinburgh

Scotland’s largest airline easyJet has expanded its popular Twilight Bag Drop service to Edinburgh airport. Available for the first time today, the free service provides customers on early morning flights with the option to drop their bags off the evening before, saving time for their journey through the airport on their day of travel by skipping bag drop and heading straight to security. It is expected to be especially popular with thousands of families who are travelling with easyJet for their Easter holidays next month.

The service will be available to all customers on early morning flights departing before 1200 at Edinburgh, which represents around 40% of all flights departing from the airport, and bags can be dropped between 1600 and 2100 the day before they fly.

Customers will now be able to simply drop their bags off the evening before their flight during quieter times and to make it easier, just one family member or one customer on the booking is able to drop the bags off for the whole group if they wish.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:



“We are always looking for ways to make travel even easier for our customers, so we are really pleased to be introducing our free Twilight Bag Drop service at Edinburgh from today. We know the service is already very popular with our customers flying from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester and by introducing this in time for Easter, thousands of families set to fly with us on their holidays from Scotland can now benefit by dropping their bags with us at airport the night before, for a quicker and easier journey.”

Adam Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh Airport said:

“Providing options for passengers is a key strand to our overall offering to make the journey through the airport as smooth and efficient as possible – that’s a view shared by our partners at easyJet and it’s been great to work closely with them to bring the Twilight service into operation.

“We know a lot of customers will welcome the ability to check-in bags the night before their flight, meaning they can arrive at the airport in the morning, head straight to security and start their trip that little bit quicker.”

easyJet now offers Twilight bag drop services to its customers across four of its key UK airports: London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester, and now Edinburgh.

To find out more visit www.easyjet.com/en/help/baggage/cabin-bag-and-hold-luggage.