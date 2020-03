Sky Princess, one of the 18 ships in Princess Cruises’ fleet, has sent a ‘We Will Be Back’ message via its balcony cabins.

Last week, Princess stated it was pausing its global operations for 60 days in response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of Covid-19.

Sky Princess will return to sail a season across Scandinavia and Russia after this time.

Three other ships will be based in the UK.