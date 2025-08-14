Princess Cruises Unveils 2027 Alaska Season With Return of Star Princess

Princess Cruises, the top cruise line in Alaska, announced its most expansive Alaska cruise and cruisetour season for 2027. With nearly 60 years of expertise sailing the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska, Princess will deploy a fleet of eight elegant ships and offer stays at five signature wilderness lodges for a voyage unlike any other. Princess remains committed to immersive travel in the region – offering more sailings, more glacier-viewing experiences, and more ways to explore the Great Land than ever before. The 2027 Alaska season opens for sale August 12, 2025.

Returning for her second season in Alaska, Star Princess represents the line’s next-generation Sphere Class ship and the first of its kind to sail in Alaska. Star Princess headlines the season with 7-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle, joining a robust lineup of 187 departures across 17 unique itineraries from five homeports: Seattle, Vancouver (B.C.), Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

“Few places captivate like Alaska – its beauty, its people and its sense of wonder,” said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer, Princess Cruises. “That’s why our team puts so much heart into every detail of our Alaska Season. For 2027, we’ve designed experiences to bring guests closer to the soul of the Great Land – closer to glaciers, closer to wildlife, and closer to local culture and communities both onboard and ashore – all in a way only Princess can deliver.”

Cruise Highlights: A Voyage Like No Other

Fleet of eight ships: Star Princess, Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess.

17 cruise destinations featuring four glacier-viewing experiences: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

85 calls to Glacier Bay National Park, including:

Every 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers from Anchorage (Whittier) and Vancouver, B.C.

Every 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.

Take more guests to Glacier Bay than any other cruise line.

Scenic and charming ports, including: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Haines, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, and Victoria, B.C.

Voyage of the Glaciers Sailings

7-day sailings between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier), with two glacier-viewing days and visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

More Ashore late-night stay in Juneau on all northbound cruises.

Combine for a 14-day Grand Adventure roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.

Opportunity to combine “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary with a land adventure to Denali National Park (more below).

Sailing aboard Coral Princess, Island Princess, Crown Princess, and Discovery Princess.

Inside Passage Cruises: departures from Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles

Seattle:

Star Princess – weekly 7-day roundtrip voyages every Sunday.

Royal Princess – 7-day roundtrip sailings including Glacier Bay National Park every Saturday.

San Francisco

Ruby Princess – sails 10-day Inside Passage itinerary from San Francisco with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Vancouver, B.C.

Emerald Princess – full season 7-day itinerary featuring Glacier Bay National Park or Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Coral Princess, Crown Princess and Discovery Princess – sails 6-, 7- 8-, and 9-day Inside Passage itineraries with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Los Angeles

Emerald Princess – two 16-day roundtrip Inside Passage voyages with Glacier Bay National Park.

For those seeking extended adventures, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Royal Princess, and Star Princess offer 9- and 10-days Inside Passage voyages.

ADVERTISEMENT

2027 Cruisetours: More Land. More Adventure.

Princess offers guests the opportunity to pair a cruise with a land tour that includes 28 cruisetour itineraries featuring:

Custom-built wilderness lodges near Denali, Kenai Fjords & Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks.

Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service between ship and Denali area – same-day access.

Two exclusive Denali-area lodges:

Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge – for stunning mountain views.

Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge – just one mile from Denali National Park entrance.

17-night Denali Escorted Cruisetour – two nights at each of the five Princess lodges, offering a deep, immersive experience.

Visit up to four national parks on a single cruisetour: Glacier Bay, Denali, Kenai Fjords, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (Skagway).

Why Princess in Alaska?

#1 in Alaska: More guests choose Princess in Alaska than any other cruise line.

Nearly 60 years of sailing Alaska (since 1969).

21-time “Best Cruise Line in Alaska” winner (Travel Weekly).

All balcony staterooms offer non-obstructed views for front-row glacier watching.

Family-friendly adventures with wildlife, glaciers, railways, and kid-friendly programming.

Exclusive Booking Offers:

Up to 40% off + 3rd & 4th guests sail FREE (select sailings).

Early Booking Bonus (book by August 18, 2025):

FREE room upgrade.

$99 reduced deposit.

Captain’s Circle loyalty guests: Up to $200 instant savings per stateroom.

Additional information can be secured through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.