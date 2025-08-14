Colorado Tourism Office Partners with GuideGeek to Launch New AI Travel Genius, ‘Colorado Concierge’

Travelers planning a trip to Colorado can now rely on Colorado Concierge, an AI travel genius that provides instant answers to any travel or tourism questions about the state. Colorado Concierge is an initiative of the Colorado Tourism Office and leverages GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network.

“Whether you’re camping and hiking in the summer, taking in the fall colors in Aspen or Rocky Mountain National Park, or skiing iconic resorts, Colorado is on virtually every traveler’s list as a place to visit or revisit,” says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. “Colorado Concierge helps travelers make the most of their trip, like finding breweries after a day of snowboarding or that perfect glamping site home base for outdoor adventures.”

Colorado Concierge provides custom travel tips and itineraries, connecting people to local businesses, ski resorts, hiking trails and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek’s award-winning technology.

To access Colorado Concierge, travelers can visit colorado.com and click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner. Try asking the AI for a full itinerary based on your interests and budget, or ask it a specific question like for places to catch live music in Boulder.

“Colorado Concierge is the result of extensive testing and training to ensure the AI can provide accurate responses on key activities in our state such as skiing, mountain climbing and dark-skies camping,” says CTO Director Timothy Wolfe. “It can really plan around any specific focus and combination of interests, enhancing the visitor experience and ultimately driving revenue for the state.”

By adopting this technology, the Colorado Tourism Office joins the ranks of other destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) around the world that have launched a custom AI tool with GuideGeek, including those representing New Zealand, Greece and New York City, further elevating Colorado’s appeal to tech-savvy travelers.