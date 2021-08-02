Princess Cruises latest line to return to operations

Majestic Princess has returned to Seattle, concluding her sailing to Alaska.

The event marks the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ship became the first to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through September 26th.

The round-trip, seven-day cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

“From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today.

“While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

This autumn, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ft. Lauderdale.

Starting between September 25th and November 28th, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.