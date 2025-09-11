Princess Announces New Mexican Riviera Shore Excursions For 2025-2026 Sailing Season

Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the West Coast celebrating 60 years of sailing to the Mexican Riviera, today announced 13 new shore excursions in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Manzanillo, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. New activities in food & beverage, nature & wildlife, adventure, culture and history include a Princess exclusive in Cabo San Lucas – Todos Santos Wine Experience – exclusively available to Princess guests through January 2026.

Princess Cruises began sailing to the Mexican Riviera in 1965 aboard the Princess Patricia. Now, the award-winning cruise line continues to expand its offerings with 31 departures scheduled for the 2025/2026 season. Sailings from Los Angeles and San Francisco will be available aboard Emerald Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess, with itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days.

“Mexico remains one of our most beloved destinations, and we’re continually enhancing our shore excursion offerings to help guests connect more deeply with its vibrant culture,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises Vice President of Onboard Revenue. “These 13 new experiences invite guests to savor authentic cuisine, discover local artistry, explore breathtaking natural landscapes, and immerse themselves in the rich history that makes Mexico truly unique.”

Princess is offering a limited-time promotion on shore excursions, with savings of up to 20% available on select tours booked Sept. 10-16, 2025, including Mexico voyages through April 2026.

Available to book for those guests with upcoming Mexico cruise bookings, new shore excursions include:

Cabo San Lucas

PRINCESS EXCLUSIVE! Todos Santos Wine Experience: Guests visit Viñedo Las Tinajas, the first winery in Todos Santos, for a guided tour of the vineyard and production areas led by an expert winemaker. The experience includes a tasting of white, rosé, and red wines paired with artisanal bruschetta. On the return, the tour stops in Todos Santos for a stroll through its charming downtown, passing the Mission of Our Lady of Pilar and the famed Hotel California.

Transparent Boat Adventure - Marine Wonders, Land’s End and Los Arcos: Guests board a glass-bottom boat to explore El Arco, the iconic granite arch and sea lion colony at Land’s End. Along the way, a guide shares insights into marine life visible through the boat’s clear panels, including colorful fish, coral reefs, sea turtles, and rays. The captain navigates past Pelican Rock, Lover’s Beach on the Sea of Cortez, and Divorce Beach on the Pacific side, pausing for the best views. Refreshments are served onboard.

The Best of Baja: A visit to Todos Santos blends culture, history, shopping, and local flavors. The journey begins with a narrated drive through desert landscapes and past the 18th-century Misión Santa Rosa de las Palmas. Guests stop at Velvet Pearl Farm & Gallery to learn about pearl cultivation and shop for unique jewelry, then continue to the famed Hotel California for a tequila tasting. The tour concludes with time in town and lunch at Playa Cerritos.

La Paz

Daydream in Baja Beach Escape: This relaxing escape offers a day at El Caimancito Beach, a secluded stretch of soft white sand and turquoise waters. Guests are welcomed at a boutique hotel with private beach access and guided to their spot to unwind—whether sunbathing, swimming, or napping by the sea. Ice-cold national beers are included, with additional snacks available from the resort’s beachside bar.

Baja Ocean Wonders & Scalloping Experience: Guests join a local fishing family in Baja to learn the traditional, sustainable harvest of callo de hacha, a rare scallop native to the Sea of Cortez. After a briefing and boat ride, participants can snorkel alongside guides to gather scallops or simply enjoy the bay’s clear waters. The excursion continues to El Mogote beach to relax under shaded tents and savor fresh ceviche, followed by a short city tour of La Paz en route back to the pier.

Manzanillo

Tropical Fruit Plantation & Barra de Navidad: This journey north to Jalisco highlights tropical plantations and the laid-back charm of Barra de Navidad. After a scenic drive with views of Santiago Bay, guests visit a banana plantation before exploring the village’s cobblestone streets, handicraft shops, and the Church of Christ of Fallen Arms. The tour concludes with a boat ride across the Lagoon of San Francisco to the Resort at Isla Navidad, where snacks and drinks are served overlooking the ocean, marina, or gardens.

Cuyutlán Turtle Sanctuary and Salt Museum: This excursion to Cuyutlán explores the village’s deep connection to the sea. Guests visit the Salt Museum, housed in a century-old barn, to learn about traditional salt production through exhibits of tools, dioramas, and whale bones. The tour continues to the Tortugario Ecological Center, Mexico’s largest turtle sanctuary, to support conservation efforts for endangered sea turtles. The day ends with a drink and snack before returning through the region’s natural landscapes.

Mazatlán

A Day at Shekinah Beach Club with Lunch: Guests spend the day at Shekinah Beach Club, Mazatlán’s exclusive oceanfront retreat. Options range from relaxing on a lounge chair with views of Tres Islas to swimming in the infinity pool, renting a private cabana, or enjoying the adults-only round pool and temazcal sauna. Active guests can join a volleyball game on the turf court, while everyone can savor margaritas, piña coladas, and a delicious lunch by the sea.

Heritage Taco Fiesta: This culinary experience in Mazatlán’s Centro Histórico invites guests to a private hacienda-style home to explore the history and traditions of corn. After learning about tortillas and tamales, participants watch a tortillera prepare fresh tortillas, then savor tacos with assorted fillings, salsas, and refreshing drinks. Folkloric music sets the scene before a guided walk to Machado Square or browsing handmade crafts at the in-house boutique.

Old Mazatlán Trolley Tour: This open-air trolley tour showcases Mazatlán’s history and landmarks. In Old Town, guests visit the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception—unique for its Star of David stained-glass windows—and stroll cobblestone streets lined with colorful colonial buildings. The ride continues along the Malecón to Diver’s Point, the Mazatlán letters, and the Shrimp Ladies market before concluding with panoramic views from Watchman’s Hill overlooking El Faro lighthouse.

Horseback Riding Adventure at Cerritos Beach: Riders set out on a scenic horseback adventure beginning with a short drive to the Pacific Equestrian Ranch. Guests saddle up for a 90-minute ride along picturesque trails leading to Cerrito Beach. With steady, sure-footed horses and breathtaking views of the Pacific, it’s an unforgettable way to experience paradise.

Puerto Vallarta

Real Mexico & Chocolate Experience: Guests enjoy a taste of local life with a visit to Pitillal, a charming town known for its plaza, church, and traditional street vendors. From there, a scenic drive leads to a family-run cacao and coffee plantation, where they sample fresh-brewed coffee, learn the chocolate-making process, and savor handcrafted chocolates. A tequila tasting follows, with time afterward to browse crafts, explore the ranch, or relax in the tranquil setting before returning to the ship.

Marina Vallarta and Piñata Art Experience: Guests discover the history and festive spirit of the piñata during a hands-on workshop led by local artisans. After a stop at Puerto Vallarta Marina, the group heads into the countryside where adults are greeted with mimosas and kids with lemonade. Participants choose their designs and craft their own piñatas while learning the tradition’s origins, then enjoy a tasty taco snack before returning.

More details about cruises to Mexico can be found at www.princess.com/mexico.