PRINCE SULTAN AVIATION ACADEMY PARTNERS WITH THE EDUCATION AND TRAINING EVALUATION COMMISSION

Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), a subsidiary of SAUDIA Group, and The Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), represented by The National Center for Training Assessment and Accreditation “Masar”, have signed an agreement to implement institutional accreditation processes

The agreement, which was signed by Captain Ismael Koshy, CEO of PSAA, and Dr. Mohammad Al-Khairy, CEO of Masar, aims to implement the institutional accreditation processes for PSAA in accordance with the latest institutional accreditation standards set and approved by ETEC.

The PSAA is one of the most prestigious aviation training centers in the world. It has highly qualified staff with a wide range of expertise, as well as basic and professional quality programs that meet the latest international standards.

The ETEC oversees evaluation, assessment, and accreditation of qualifications in the field of education and training in public and private sectors. It is responsible for raising the quality and efficiency of education, and thus enhance its contribution to the national economy and development.

Captain Koshy said: “This partnership will contribute to improving the quality of the outputs of PSAA’s specialized and advanced training programs. The Academy’s training base has expanded locally and internationally to excel in the field of aviation training due to its state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technological capabilities, and distinctive training programs delivered by a highly experienced team.”