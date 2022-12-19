Jetstar announces direct services from Auckland to Brisbane

Jetstar Airways has announced new direct flights from Auckland to Brisbane just in time for next year’s Easter school holidays, with launch fares starting from AU$239 / NZ$229 (one way).

With support from the Queensland Government’s Aviation Attraction Investment Fund, the service will operate four times a week by an Airbus A320 aircraft, bringing thousands of Kiwis to the Sunshine state each year supporting local tourism and hospitality businesses.

The low-cost carrier’s first return flight will take off on Monday 27 March 2023* with the route expected to be popular with holidaymakers as well as Australian expats living in New Zealand keen to return home to visit family and friends.

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully, said it was exciting to launch a new route that expanded Jetstar’s Trans-Tasman network.

“This is the first time we’ve offered direct flights between Brisbane and Auckland, and we’re confident this new return service will be extremely popular with our customers,” said Ms. Tully.

“Queensland offers holidaymakers everything from beautiful beaches, tropical islands and the outback to some of the best fine dining and shopping experiences in Australia.

“Our amazing low-fares mean New Zealanders will be able to spend more on enjoying those incredible activities and we thank the Queensland Government for their support of the new route.”

Queensland Tourism Minister, Stirling Hinchliffe said New Zealand was an important part of Queensland’s international tourism recovery plan.

“Jetstar’s deals from Auckland are predicted to bring more than 35,000 Kiwis across the ditch to Brisbane a year, contributing $44 million and 430 jobs to Queensland’s visitor economy,” Mr. Hinchliffe said.

“We know many New Zealand families have relatives and friends living in Southeast Queensland and that’s why we’re backing Jetstar’s new, convenient direct flights to Brisbane.

“As one of Queensland’s traditional top five nations for holiday arrivals, we’re excited to partner with Jetstar to welcome Kiwis to Brisbane for family reunions and world-class visitor experiences.

“With Brisbane temperatures consistently in the high 20s for Easter, it’s the perfect time for New Zealanders to come in out of the cold and claim a spot in the warm Queensland sun.

“From koalas and island adventures in Moreton Bay to the Gold Coast theme parks, Queensland is the place to be for an extended holiday with family and friends this Easter.”