Prince Akatoki London opens in UK capital

Today sees the official opening of the Prince Akatoki London, the inaugural luxury hotel under the newly launched global brand.

Centrally located on Great Cumberland Place in Marylebone, the five-star luxury hotel, formerly the Arch London, now welcomes guests after a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The hotel blends a refined Japanese aesthetic with a unique sense of Western heritage, creating a one-of-a-kind urban sanctuary.

Takashi Goto, chief executive, Seibu Holdings, said: “We are delighted to announce we have opened the Prince Akatoki London.

“This new global brand name bares our flagship brand, the Prince of Prince Hotels, and aims to raise the awareness of Prince Hotels by making full use of the brand value of Prince Hotels in Japan.

“Akatoki is an old expression of Akatsuki meaning sunrise, before dawn, a new beginning and speaks to a new time for Prince Hotels & Resorts, reflecting our international growth of the business.”

Interbrand Australia together with London based B3 Designers have expertly applied the Prince Akatoki brand design principles – natural light, tranquillity, modern Japanese culture and minimalism – to the existing building layout.

The timeless facilities include: 82 beautiful guest rooms and suites; TOKii, a Japanese inspired restaurant; the Malt Lounge & Bar, a sophisticated late-night destination.