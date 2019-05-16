Jumeirah Group makes senior appointments in Europe

Fergus Stewart will take up the role with immediate effect

Jumeirah Group has appointed Jonas Malheiro to the role of vice president of sales and marketing, Europe and Americas.

At the same time Fergus Stewart has been appointed regional vice president, Europe, with immediate effect.

Malheiro has over 17 years’ experience working in sales and marketing in luxury hospitality and joins Jumeirah from Belmond, where he has held various roles.

Most recently as divisional director of sales, EMEA, Malheiro was responsible for managing and implementing the sales and marketing strategy for Belmond’s 16 properties in the region.

Additionally, Malheiro was also a key member of Belmond’s brand steering group, responsible for steering proposed brand experiences and initiatives.

Prior to Belmond, he worked for Pestana Hotels & Resorts, overseeing the sales and marketing for the brand’s nine hotels in Madeira.

Stewart will be responsible for overseeing the upcoming renovation of Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London in addition to the extended London portfolio and hotels in Europe.

Originally from Scotland, Fergus has over 30 years’ experience working in the luxury hospitality industry.

He spent 25 years working overseas in 11 different countries including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE.

He joins Jumeirah from an 11-year tenure at IHG, where most recently he held the position of vice president of the luxury hotels division, Europe, responsible for overseeing iconic hotels including the Carlton Cannes, Paris le Grand, the Amstel in Amsterdam and the Intercontinental Park Lane.