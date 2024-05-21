Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis celebrates 15th anniversary

Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis, the hotel group’s second property in the region, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. This milestone marks a significant chapter in Premier Inn’s ongoing evolution in the Middle East.

Opened on 6 May 2009 by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis has consistently thrived over the last 15 years boasting high occupancy rates, strong dining offerings and remarkable guest reviews. The 230-room hotel at the heart of one of Dubai’s most vibrant mixed-use communities remains a top destination for business and leisure travellers looking for great value accommodation.

To mark this unique occasion, Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis reveals 15 special facts showcasing the hotel’s growth and success over the last quindecennial.

The much-loved hotel offered more than 1,300,000 guests a warm welcome, a great night of sleep and sumptuous breakfast over the last 15 years.

Business and leisure travellers from around the world have collectively spent nearly 950,000 room nights in this conveniently located hotel nestled in the heart of the bustling city of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Over the past 15 years, Dubai Silicon Oasis has employed over 190 team members, many of whom are deeply committed to the hotel racking up numerous years of service.

Two exceptionally dedicated team members: Joshy Balakrishnan, Maintenance Assistent and Than Than Nu, Housekeeping Team Leader have been part of the Dubai Silicon Oasis team for more than 13 years, nearly the hotel’s entire lifespan.

Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis opened its doors in May 2009 as the very first hotel in the Dubai Silicon Oasis community, just four years after the dynamic city was officially established in 2005.

Dubai Silicon Oasis has been actively involved in reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability through in-house and local initiatives including hosting teams for COP28.

Over the past quindecennial, the renowned hotel has had the honor of hosting royalty: Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, the youngest child and second son of King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania, graced its premises.

Prominent guests from around the globe called Dubai Silicon Oasis their home away from home, including Ukrainian politician and former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko as well as many world rugby stars from the USA, France and Canada.

The hotel’s strategic location close to major sport venues including The Sevens Stadium has attracted a variety of national teams and athletes from the Rugby World Cup 7s and Alem Cup, International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament.

The most popular dish at the restaurant is the British classic - fish and chips. Served with tartar sauce, mushy peas, and malt vinegar, it is comfort food at its best!

The new concept of Mr. Toad’s Pub & Kitchen, seamlessly integrating the bar and restaurant, will be introduced at Dubai Silicon Oasis this winter bringing its dining offerings to new heights.

The longest-staying guest has been at the hotel since 4 December 2017, an impressive seven and a half years and counting.

Future guests can rest easy knowing there have been almost 12,000 5-star guest reviews, making the hotel a preferred choice for travellers.

Dubai Silicon Oasis was the first hotel to win Premier Inn’s prestigious Moon & Stars Hotel of the Year award in 2022.

During the last 15 years, Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis received numerous respected awards including:

TripAdvisor - Travellers’ Choice 2024, 2023, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013.

Booking.com – Traveller Review Award 2021

Hotels.com – Loved by Guests Award 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said:

“We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of excellence at Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis, one of our first flagship hotels in the Middle East. This milestone underscores our established presence in the region marked by sustained growth and a smashing performance from the outset. As we continue our journey, we eagerly anticipate achieving new successes and seizing exciting growth opportunities, including expansion into Saudi Arabia.”

Amr Matar, General Manager, Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis, added:

“I am honoured to be part of this significant milestone at Dubai Silicon Oasis. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our guests with a warm welcome, great service and memorable experiences. As we look forward to a future filled with new and exciting developments, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, valued partners, and loyal guests for their continued support.”

At Premier Inn, guests can rest easy at 11 hotels throughout Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. For bookings, please visit premierinn.ae or call +971 600 500 503. For more information, follow @premierinngulf on social media.