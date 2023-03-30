Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights celebrates first year of success

Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights is celebrating a phenomenal first year of operation, with occupancy levels at a consistent 94 per cent, superb customer feedback and top ratings on Trip Advisor since its opening in March last year.

enjoyed at least 94 per cent occupancy every night since August last year. The hotel is in the top 2 per cent of hotels in Dubai, according to Trip Advisor’s 5-point ‘Excellent’ rating system.

The 11th Premier Inn in MENA and the seventh in Dubai, the hotel has redesigned guest rooms, a new look lobby and fresh concepts in dining and leisure, complemented by a strategic location close to the Dubai Metro and within easy reach of the emirate’s key business areas, beaches, malls and attractions.

Amer Ammar, General Manager, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, said: “Premier Inn Barsha Heights showcases our deep-rooted brand’s continual evolution here in the Middle East. With consistently high occupancy, buzzing F&B venues and great reviews, our first 12 months has been an overwhelming success – a testament to consumer trust in our brand and our talented team members who make sure every guest receives the warmest welcome, unrivalled hospitality, hearty food and a restful sleep.

“An instant hit with overnight guests seeking high quality, high value accommodation and Dubai residents looking for a new destination for dining and entertainment, Premier Inn Barsha Heights goes from strength to strength. With Ramadan and Eid bookings buoyant, special summer offers around the corner and the return of the peak travel season in a few months’ time, we look forward to another brilliant year ahead,” he added.

Premier Inn Barsha Heights has 219 stylish guest rooms, including family, twin, double, interconnecting and rooms for people of determination. There’s also a spacious lobby area, 10th floor swimming pool, well-equipped gym, male and female prayer rooms and meeting spaces. F&B venues include Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen, a rooftop garden bar and a Costa café. Guests enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, free parking and shuttle bus services to local attractions.

For more information and bookings, visit www.mena.premierinn.com or call +971 600 500 503, or follow @premierinngulf on social media.

