ONE&ONLY RESORTS REVEALS NEW GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN

One&Only, the ultra-luxury collection of iconic Resorts and Private Homes, has unveiled a new global brand campaign celebrating exceptional one-offs.

The statement-making campaign reflects the brand’s new positioning, showcasing the unique narrative and charisma of each one-of-a-kind resort. Far from being a cookie-cutter experience, each One&Only Resort is an individual star – and so too are One&Only’s guests: discerning, well-travelled and accomplished people who are increasingly seeking authenticity and exceptional, money-can’t-buy experiences.

To bring the campaign to life, One&Only collaborated with Pentagram, the multi-disciplinary design studio that originally conceived the One&Only brand in 2002. Together they have created a dynamic campaign that presents One&Only’s one-off Resorts and Private Homes through the lens of real people doing authentic things in exceptional places. Launching last week, the first instalment follows celebrated sustainable fashion designer Mara Hoffman, President/Creative Director of her eponymous brand, as she enjoys an intimate holiday with family and friends in Mexico. Mara and her family stayed at One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, a resort that aligns with her brand’s unique approach, centred on beauty, spirituality, environmentalism and humanity.

The family’s stay at One&Only Mandarina was captured by renowned fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey, who has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, stars and publications, along with a full social media team. Lachlan and the social media team artfully captured spontaneous, candid images and videos as Mara’s holiday unfolded in real time, creating an authentic connection with the audience that is a clear departure from the more staged and stylised resort campaigns of the past.

Inspired by legendary celebrity photographer Slim Aarons, the campaign is rich in intimate details and off-the-cuff vitality, celebrating ‘exceptional people, doing exceptional things, in exceptional places’. Lachlan’s striking photography depicts Mara, her husband, collage artist Javier Piñon, son Joaquin, and close friends Lysa Cooper, a vibe enhancement specialist, and Astrid Schmidt, a psychotherapist and jewellery designer, exploring the unspoilt Riviera Nayarit via curated adventures, alfresco celebrations, and quiet moments among nature. Lachlan’s signature style of sunshine-drenched elevated reality delivers an aesthetic that is both sophisticated and intimate. The resulting imagery illustrates natural, genuinely candid moments, showcasing a distinctive ‘story’ unique to its location, underpinned by a personalised service philosophy that informs One&Only’s ultra-luxury guest experience.

“Capturing the mood and energy of Mara and her family at One&Only Mandarina was one of the most perfect and authentic pairings I’ve been a part of,” said Lachlan Bailey. “Communicating the family characteristics and intimate interactions in such a raw environment is the essence of the campaign.” Mara and her family also recorded their own behind-the-scenes holiday moments, sharing beautiful user-generated content that adds incredible depth and honesty to the campaign. Charli Crosland, One&Only Head of Brand, continued: “Everything you see in this campaign is real – their love for each other, their enjoyment, their excitement – it’s all real and completely unscripted.”

“When selecting families to feature in the newest One&Only brand campaign, we were looking for a series of real people doing authentic things in one-off places,” commented Brett Armitage, Chief Commercial Officer, Kerzner International. “Mara Hoffman exemplifies the One&Only brand values – conscientious, accomplished, and glamorous, and was purposefully paired with One&Only Mandarina as her reputation and values mirror those of the resort. The campaign recognises a desire for people to see content they can connect with. It further reflects the continued growth of multi-family travel and conveys the energy of the One&Only guest experience, local culture and genuine hospitality.”

As a leader in sustainable fashion, there’s a natural synergy between Mara’s ethos rooted in care for the planet and all of its inhabitants, and One&Only Mandarina’s conscious philosophy. “I am so grateful for the hospitality and respite that One&Only Mandarina offered me, my family and my friends in one of the most luxurious resorts, outshined only by its awe-inspiring, natural surroundings,” said Mara Hoffman. “Between walks amongst giant trees, surfing, visiting neighbouring towns, and moments of solitude and deep introspection, the balance of adventure and quiet serenity was unparalleled. Knowing that One&Only actively values the natural world, preservation of culture, and respect for all humans truly cemented our experience and we greatly appreciate Lachlan for capturing these special moments so beautifully.”

Launching this month across print and digital media outlets worldwide, the campaign includes several short videos portraying Mara Hoffman and her family’s one-of-a-kind stay at One&Only Mandarina. Throughout the remainder of the year, additional elements and activations with Mara will be revealed. Mara is the first instalment in a three-year series that will star modern, multigenerational families who exemplify the One&Only values and epitomise diversity across ethnicity, gender, age and lifestyles. To watch the campaign unfold, follow @OOResorts as Mara’s One&Only story is revealed.

For reservations or information on One&Only Resorts and Private Homes, visit oneandonlyresorts.com.