PowerGo to provide charging solutions for Radisson Hotel Group

PowerGo has partnered with Radisson Hotel Group, the international hotel chain with over 1,150 hotels in operation and under development to provide charging solutions at approximately 300 hotels across European countries in the coming years as part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Green Mobility Mindset initiative.

As a global leader in sustainability committed to net zero by 2050, Radisson Hotel Group helps guests to choose sustainable transportation options. Offering charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) fits perfectly with the Group’s Radisson Moves Green Mobility mindset.

In October 2022, the European Commission agreed that all new registered cars and vans in Europe will need to be zero-emission by 2035. With intermediary steps towards reaching zero-emissions by 2030, consumer demand for electric vehicles is expected to grow fourfold by 2025, making electric vehicles the dominant powertrain in the next decade. PowerGo and Radisson Hotel Group contribute to the roll out of the pan-European charging network through this partnership.

Hotels have the option to invest or work with PowerGo as a Charge Point Operator (CPO), who manages and operates the charging infrastructure, using the EV platform of partner Spirii, at no cost or risk to individual Radisson Hotel Group properties. The PowerGo Charge app will give users easy access to charging and payment options, which offer guests full flexibility on methods of payment.

First charging stations in Norway

PowerGo has already made a first step in the roll out of the partnership. The first eight charging stations are currently being installed at Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo and will be ready to use in mid-July. The chargers can be used by guests and visitors of the hotel.

“Accessibility to sustainable charging solutions for every electric car driver is a top priority for PowerGo. We offer each hotel owner an advantageous financial model, together with completely clean and renewable energy. This is an important factor when comparing PowerGo’s solutions with those of its competitors,” says Ivo van Dam, Chief Technology Officer at PowerGo. “For each location, we determine whether AC chargers, fast chargers, or a combination of both is most suitable, so we can meet the needs for each specific hotel’s charging infrastructure. We are extremely pleased to work with Radisson Hotel Group and look forward to the wider rollout of our partnership.”

“Over 70% of clients indicate they want to choose sustainable travel options. E-mobility is becoming an essential part of the guest experience. At Radisson Hotel Group, we recognize this trend and want to be at the forefront of promoting a green mobility mindset by making responsible stays easier. The cooperation with PowerGo will help us go beyond the 700+ EV chargers currently installed in our hotels and reach our aim to equip all eligible hotels in Europe and beyond with EV charging facilities by 2025,” says Inge Huijbrechts, Global SVP Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications at Radisson Hotel Group.