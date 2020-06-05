Picture Me in Jamaica campaign launches to agents

As the summer season kicks off, the Jamaica Tourist Board is continuing to engage its retail travel partners in the United States and Canada with the launch of a new weekly photo contest.

The board will invite travel agents to participate in ‘Picture Me in Jamaica,’ an online giveaway designed to test agents’ knowledge of Jamaica’s iconic attractions and lesser-known hidden gems.

The contest will be for four weeks throughout the month of June.

Each Wednesday, five different photos of unique destinations will be posted on the JTB website, along with a series of clues to help travel agents identify the locations for each image.

The campaign will spotlight a wide variety of famous sights, scenic resort areas, historic landmarks and off-the-beaten-path locales on the island, and will challenge participants’ intimate knowledge of the destination.

“With social distancing protocols still in place, it’s important for us at the Jamaica Tourist Board to continue engaging with our retail travel partners in a safe and fun way while keeping them excited about Destination Jamaica,” said Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism, sales, Jamaica Tourist Board.

“Our new Picture Me in Jamaica photo contest is a great way for us to connect with travel agents virtually and highlight must-see landmarks on the island, while also showing off some of the destination’s hidden gems.”

Photos for the weekly contest will be selected by individual business development managers from the JTB North American team.

Each week will feature an introductory spotlight on the manager and their photo selections, encouraging participating agents to get to know individual team members and their unique connections to the island.

The travel agents who identify all five photos correctly will be entered into a weekly prize drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more information about visit the official website in the United States or Canada.