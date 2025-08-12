Phocuswright Conference returns with “Game On”: A theme marking the start for a new era of travel

One of the travel industry’s most highly-regarded events, The Phocuswright Conference, returns this November to the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, unveiling a fresh and ambitious theme: “Game On.” This marks a bold new direction for the event, inviting C-suite leaders, innovators, and investors to tackle the most pressing challenges transforming global travel.

The “Game On” theme signals a defining moment; a fast-moving, competitive landscape fueled by breakthrough technologies, seismic shifts in consumer behavior, and a renewed demand for strategic clarity. The 2025 event – taking place from November 18-20 – confronts these forces head-on, offering curated insights, unscripted exchanges, and data-backed perspectives to propel the industry forward.

“This is not business as usual,” said Eugene Ko, Marketing and Communications Director at Phocuswright. “‘Game On’ is a defining statement; it’s an invitation to push limits and boundaries, rethink strategies, and challenge every assumption. We’re gathering the minds who won’t settle for predictable – they’re the ones with the power to transform travel. This is where the next era of travel gets written.”

This year’s agenda features a dynamic mix of research-driven strategic sessions, startup and investor networking, and off-the-record discussions designed to provoke fresh thinking and build actionable strategies. Phocuswright has already secured some of the leading names in travel as speakers, with many more to be confirmed:

Geoff Freeman, President & CEO, US Travel Association

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO, Agoda

Fred Lalonde, CEO & Co-Founder, Hopper

Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO, Accor

Jason Wynn, CEO, Chase Travel

Richard Barton, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chair, Zillow

Travis Katz, GM & VP, Shopping, YouTube

Erik Blachford, Founder, Pine5 Partners

Clara Liang, Head of Global Strategic Operations, Stripe

Rob Ransom, Chief Strategy Officer, Booking Holdings

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, including top-tier executives and senior leadership from the industry’s most influential travel, tech, hospitality, and investment firms.

A sustainable event

Phocuswright will also offset the entire carbon footprint of the event, covering all attendee travel, accommodations, dining, and energy use.

Ticket prices increase on September 2. The current rate is $500 off the final ticket price.