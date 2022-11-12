Dark Sky Alqueva wins at World Travel Award Grad Final 2022

After having won a World Travel Awards in October of this year at the European gala in Mallorca, Dark Sky® Alqueva has just won the World’s Responsible Tourism Award 2022 at the Grand Final in Muscat.

The prize now awarded to Dark Sky Alqueva is a “recognition given especially for its innovative character in the creation of this astrotourism destination and for its integrated sustainable development model, a fundamental part of the mission of the Dark Sky Association”, said Apolónia Rodrigues.

The president of Dark Sky, also stressed that “it is a great honor to be able to count on this distinction in the acclaimed World Travel Awards, considered the “Oscars of Tourism” and a great responsibility that gives us even more strength to continue to invest in a project that was born in 2007 also with the mission of protecting the night sky, a mission that is increasingly important these days because associated with it is the reduction to almost zero levels of light pollution.”

Remember that since 2019, the Dark Sky® Alqueva has been part of the destinations awarded by the World Travel Awards, with the attribution of the Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award 2019. In 2020 it won three more awards, the Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award 2020, Europe’s Leading Tourism Project 2020 and the World’s Leading Tourism Project 2020. In 2021, the Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award as well as the World’s Responsible Tourism Award and already in 2022, the Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award.

Source: Sapo.pt