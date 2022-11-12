Another feather in RB’s cap

Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) cabin crew emerged as the winner for World’s Leading Cabin Crew for the third year in a row, as announced at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala ceremony in Oman.

The win marks a significant milestone for the national carrier, which celebrates its 48th anniversary on November 18. In September, the airline was also announced champion in Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew category – also for the third time in a row.

“Winning the votes for World’s Leading Cabin Crew for the third time is an amazing testament of how well our services have been received by our guests from around the world, and I am extremely proud of our dedicated team of cabin crew and all the teams involved for their remarkable services onboard our flights.

“This award comes at a special time for us at RB as we will be celebrating our 48th anniversary on November 18 – this is a perfect anniversary gift for the entire airline. At RB, we strive to elevate our warm Bruneian hospitality to our guests and this award acknowledges our commitment to delivering experiences that our guests love. On behalf of RB, I would like to thank our guests, friends, and fans for your continuous support,” said RB Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Sabirin bin Haji Abdul Hamid.

Founder of World Travel Awards Graham E Cooke said, “Congratulations to Royal Brunei Airlines for winning ‘World’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022’! This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the benchmark in customer service. The commitment of the entire team at Royal Brunei Airlines serves as an inspiration to us all.”

Source: Borneo Bulletin

