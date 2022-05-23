Siyam World Maldives strengthens team with key appointments

Florian Niessing joins Siyam World from his role as Director of F&B at The Wellem, Germany’s first Unbound by Hyatt hotel. Prior to his time here, he held esteemed positions as Hotel Manager at Staycity Hotel in Heidelberg, Bar and Beverage Manager at Le Meridien, Xiamen in China, and Cluster Director of F&B at Crown and Champa Resorts, one of the leading resort collections in the Maldives.

Having nurtured a passion for food and beverage, Niessing worked around the world, boasting career highlights such as owning his own hotel and restaurant in Phuket, Thailand where he won numerous awards for his cocktail innovations. Combining his love for marketing with his creative flair, Niessing oversees the development of the culinary concepts across Siyam World’s 14 restaurants and bars, including exclusive new beachfront dining venue, The Cube, and the resort’s underground Wine Cellar Barrique.

When asked about his vision for Siyam World, Florian said “I am very excited to be a part of the Siyam World family, we have such a genuine team and a lot of amazing ideas. Our goal is to offer the most exciting and extensive choices of F&B experiences in the market including genuine heartfelt service by a proud and passionate team.”

Originally from Indonesia, Maya Damayanti lives and breathes her life as a health practitioner, valuing the importance of balancing body, mind, and soul, with a key focus on self-love and healing. She brings over 15 years of experience to Siyam World from her time working to develop spa brands and train staff at global luxury hotel and resort groups across Bali, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and the Middle East. Damayanti was awarded ‘Best Spa Manager 2016’ by the Indonesian Spa Professional Association (IndSpa), the Indonesian Wellness Master Association (WMA) and Wellness & Healthcare Entrepreneur Association (WHEA).

With her result-focused, innovative approach, and eye for detail, Maya will lead the Veyo Spa team, oversee all spa operations, and be responsible for the development of spa marketing initiatives, treatment offerings, and promotional activities to eventually expand spa revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is an unapologetically quirky, all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island destination that transcends cultures and borders to offer guests an ever-expanding array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences – from the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park to the Maldives’ first resort horse ranch.

The natural 54-hectare island resort boasts an enticing variety of 19 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences to playful overwater Villas complete with irresistible water slides. An exclusive enclave, The Beach House Collection, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and the magnificent Palace. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.

Located in Noonu Atoll, Siyam World, Maldives is a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.