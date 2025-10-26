Pegasus Airlines and Iberia Sign New Codeshare Agreement

Pegasus Airlines has signed a new codeshare agreement with Iberia, offering passengers more choice and convenience.

Through this partnership, Pegasus guests can now travel seamlessly to 13 destinations via Iberia flights from Madrid-Barajas Airport. These include 11 Spanish cities; Málaga, Tenerife (North), Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, A Coruña, Asturias, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Vigo and Seville, via Madrid, in addition to the routes already served by Pegasus; Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Seville. The network also expands to Lisbon in Portugal, and São Paulo in Brazil via Madrid.

In turn, Iberia passengers will benefit from access to Pegasus Airlines’ direct flight between Madrid and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, with connections to seven domestic destinations across Türkiye: Izmir, Kayseri/Cappadocia, Ankara, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and Adana.

At Madrid-Barajas Airport, connections between Iberia flights at Terminal 4 and Pegasus flights at Terminal 1 are coordinated to allow adequate transfer time. A free shuttle bus operates between terminals to facilitate convenient connections.

“This agreement with Pegasus Airlines reinforces Iberia’s commitment to offering our customers more and better travel options, connecting Spain and Latin America with Turkey and expanding our codeshare network. It also benefits Pegasus customers, who will now have easier access to several destinations we operate,” said María Jesús López Solás, Chief Commercial, Network Development and Alliances Officer at Iberia.

Pegasus Airlines’ Sales and Network Planning Group Director Emre Pekesen said: “We are delighted to sign this new agreement with Iberia and provide our passengers with enhanced connections across Türkiye, Spain, Portugal and Latin America. This is a very special moment for our airlines and we look forward to a long working relationship.”