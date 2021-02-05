Wizz Air to launch new Sarajevo connection in May

Wizz Air has announced a new connection between London Luton and Sarajevo in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The low-cost carrier is also increasing frequencies on flights to Suceava (Romania), Athens (Greece), Reykjavik (Iceland) and Dalaman (Turkey).

From May 21st, Wizz will launch two flights a week a new base at Sarajevo International Airport.

Sarajevo is the cultural centre of Bosnia & Herzegovina and a great value city-break destination.

The carrier will also launch two more flights per week to Suceava, as well as one more flight per week to the holiday destinations of Athens, Reykjavik and Dalaman.

This announcement follows a period of recent expansion for Wizz Air in the UK, with the opening of new Wizz Air UK bases at Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield last Autumn and another new base at Cardiff Airport due to launch in March with nine routes.

The airline now offers tickets on 144 routes from 12 UK airports.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Travel is currently restricted due to government regulations, but at Wizz Air we are already looking ahead to a brighter future in which holiday travel is possible again.

“Whether it’s discovering the streets of Sarajevo, exploring the spectacular landscape in Reykjavik, or relaxing on the stunning beaches in Dalaman, our low-fare flights offer UK passengers even more opportunities to escape to their dream destination once restrictions are lifted.

“When the time comes, we will be ready with our enhanced health and safety measures to welcome passengers back on board our ultra-young and efficient aircraft.”