PARKROYAL COLLECTION KUALA LUMPUR CLINCHES FOUR TITLES FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur proudly celebrates a double-year victory of the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Awards, solidifying its position as one of Asia’s leading sustainable and design-forward hospitality destinations.

For the 2025 awards, the hotel has been honoured with four distinguished titles:

Best New Hotel (Less than 3 Years) in Asia

Best Sustainable Lifestyle Hotel in Asia

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel in Malaysia

Best Sustainable Hotel in Malaysia

This marks the second consecutive year the hotel has been recognised by Haute Grandeur, having previously won multiple awards in 2024. The repeated recognition highlights PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur’s continued commitment to the brand’s ethos of conscious living and uplifting experiences which are brought to life through biophilic design, eco-wellness spaces and sustainable practices. Set in the heart of Bukit Bintang, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur features 527 rooms and suites, an urban farm, and interiors infused with over 13,000 square feet of foliage designed to offer a sense of respite. The hotel champions sustainable practices across its operations, from energy-efficient systems and filtered drinking water taps to locally sourced ingredients and zero single-use plastics.

“We are incredibly proud to receive these accolades once again, which speak volumes about the PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand and what it stands for. As a hotel designed around sustainability and lifestyle, we see these awards as a reflection of our commitment to delivering lifestyle experiences while staying true to our green ethos,” said Alan Wong, Complex General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur. “