Plant Forests With A Click SAii Hotels & Resorts Launches Green Button Initiative

SAii Hotels & Resorts, part of S Hotels & Resorts PCL, has unveiled the Green Button, a bold new feature in the SAii mobile app that transforms everyday guest choices into powerful environmental actions. Already live at SAii Phi Phi Island Village, SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Lagoon Maldives – and set to launch at SAii Koh Samui Villas in December – the initiative blends effortless tech with real-world sustainability.

The Green Button allows guests to skip routine linen refreshes, turning that small act into something far bigger: direct support for reforestation at Singha Park Chiang Rai through Singha Estate Group’s Pleuk Pa Duay Plai New (“Million Trees for Tomorrow”) programme. In collaboration with Singha Estate and S Hotels & Resorts, more than 1,000,000 sqm of land has already been replanted over the past three years. By planting native species such as Rain Tree, Indian Cork, and Gurjan Tree, the programme is not only replenishing forests but also reviving biodiversity and strengthening ecosystems for the future.

The platform offers a seamless digital experience, with quick opt-in, real-time impact tracking for transparency, and measurable results, so guests can see exactly how much water they’re reducing and biodiversity they’re increasing.

The initiative underscores SAii Hotels & Resorts’ drive to make sustainability simple, meaningful and guest-led. It also strengthens S Hotels & Resorts’ wider goals of carbon neutrality by 2030 and a 30% biodiversity uplift in the same timeframe.

“Sustainability should be simple, engaging and rewarding,” said Michael Marshall, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts. “The Green Button gives our guests a direct way to make a positive impact, from conserving water and energy during their stay to planting trees that will thrive for generations. It’s a small click with a big impact.”

ADVERTISEMENT