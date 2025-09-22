Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita Welcomes Guests Back

Following an extensive seven-month enhancement project, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita emerges anew, ready to captivate guests on the lush east coast of Mauritius. With Bambou Mountain and a shimmering turquoise lagoon as its dramatic backdrop, the Resort returns on November 1, 2025, unveiling reimagined all-pool villas and private residence rentals, an all-new overwater spa with immersive wellness concepts including the Royal Spa Suite, a vibrant collection of reconceptualized dining experiences, and strengthened sustainability initiatives that preserve and celebrate the natural beauty of Mauritius.

“This renovation marks an exciting new chapter for our resort, where every space has been reimagined to connect more deeply with the beauty and spirit of Mauritius,” says Martin Dell, General Manager. “From our refreshed all-pool villas and residence rentals to the unveiling of our new Oseyan Spa, wellness concepts, and a dining collection that celebrates both the island’s heritage and global flavours, we’ve created an experience that is as inspiring as it is dreamy. With sustainability at the heart of what we do, every detail reflects our commitment to preserving this incredible destination we are fortunate to call our home and bring our guests closer to nature and everything that inspires us.”

With this transformation, the Resort emerges more connected to its natural surroundings, rebalancing and bringing the colours and textures of Mauritian nature into the upgraded villas and facilities. The villas and residence rentals have been reimagined by 1508 London, with light-toned materials, textured fabrics and vibrant accents drawn from the island’s natural and cultural diversity, crafted to feel like a “living canvas” that blends interior and exterior with tranquillity and elegance.

A World of Flavours Rooted in Mauritius

The project introduces a vibrant new dining scene, where each venue holds its own distinct personality, captured by the Elastic design team. Angara brings authentic Indian tandoor cooking with a modern twist and lavish dining for friends and families; Awase blends Japanese omakase precision with a pan-Asian flair; and Radici offers the rustic charm of an Italian trattoria. Guests can also enjoy Mediterranean dishes inspired by the French Riviera at Chaloupe; indulge in fresh seafood at the chic, feet in the sand Ti Pwason; enjoy a locally inspired sundowner at Blu’Zil; and explore local blends and botanicals in the intimate Rum Library. The all-time favourite La Plaz Beach Grill on the secluded cove of Île aux Cerfs welcomes beach enthusiasts back for fresh seafood bites under the swaying palm trees and refreshing cocktails in its laid-back setup.

An Overwater Wellness Sanctuary

Wellness also takes centre stage with the unveiling of the one-of-its-kind overwater Oseyan Spa. Perched above the lagoon, the newly renovated and expanded spa is inspired by the island’s natural beauty and designed to offer immersive journeys that blend global therapies with local traditions. From herbal island rituals to holistic treatments for rejuvenation and mindfulness, each experience is crafted for deep relaxation.

The new oceanfront Royal Spa Suite offers ultimate privacy, featuring a steam room, a unique handcrafted stone tub, and a serene relaxation area with sweeping views of the mangroves and the lagoon. Available to book by the hour, the Royal Spa Suite can be paired with bespoke treatments for an unforgettable, immersive escape. For the more adventurous, guided hikes to the neighbouring waterfalls and island jogging on the lagoon-front on white-sand beaches offer breathtaking views for the daily fitness routine.

Commitment to Nature

Sustainability remains at the heart of the Resort’s operations. From the pioneering seagrass meadow nursery that supports marine biodiversity and carbon capture to an on-site seahorse conservation initiative and the production of mangrove honey contributing to bee population preservation, every effort underscores the resort’s devotion to preserving Mauritius’ natural beauty for generations ahead.

Tee Off in Paradise

Adventure awaits from land to sea, with championship golf now an integral part of every stay—guests enjoy a complimentary round each day on their choice of two world-class courses: the Ernie Els-designed oceanfront layout at Anahita Golf Club, or the Bernhard Langer signature course on Île aux Cerfs. Between tee times, days can be spent lounging on any of the resort’s beaches, exploring the lagoon by boat, or joining curated excursions that showcase the island’s wild beauty.

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita returns, offering authentic and immersive experiences for couples, families and friends travelling together; curated dining representing cuisines from around the world; diverse land and ocean adventures including access to two championship golf courses; and wellness retreats that blend seamless Four Seasons service with the warmth of Mauritian hospitality. It’s the ultimate blend of relaxation, discovery, and adventure in one memorable tropical escape.