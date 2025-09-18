Verbier, Switzerland – What’s New for Winter 2025/2026

In Verbier, skiing can be savoured for six months of the year – 151 days to be precise, kicking off from November 2025 to the end of April 2026, winter sports lovers will be able to click into their bindings. Initially just at the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and then, from the first weekend in December, the lift system will operate every day until the end of April 2026.

Thanks to the altitude of the ski area and the extensive snowmaking on offer (63% of the area), it’s pretty safe to book early or late in the season. From the resort at 1,500m, skiing at a height of of more than 2,700m can be reached by two consecutive gondola rides that take less than 11 minutes to ride. The abundance of snow at the top guarantees top notch skiing.

The destination of Verbier - Val de Bagnes - La Tzoumaz offers visitors even more with a total of 410km of pistes across the 4 Valleys (Switzerland’s largest ski area) and adventure across six charming, yet varied villages. Accessible Le Châble, cosmopolitan Verbier, wild Haut Val de Bagnes, authentic Bruson, discreet Vollèges or family friendly La Tzoumaz: each has a unique quality that are a starting point for an immersion in the Val de Bagnes. The UK still remains the number one market for overnight overseas visitors to Verbier, with 5,000 chalet beds and 1,300 hotel beds. It’s not just the skiing that attracts guests but the plethora of snowy activities.

Freeriding in Verbier started in the 1970s, a skiing counter-culture emerged, looking to break free of traditional and rigid skiing practices. It was a group of three young men who put Verbier firmly on the off-piste (later freeride) map. Their Team Clambin style, as captured in the photographs of Mark Shapiro and published worldwide, gave fresh impetus to freeride skiing in Verbier. With the next generation, freeride really took off and began gaining popular appeal. This time it was on the steep faces of the Bec des Rosses, that the first big competition dedicated to the discipline, the Xtreme Verbier, took place, cementing Verbier’s prominent status in the world of freeride.28 March – 05 April 2026.

Read on to find out what’s happening in Verbier for the up-coming ski season. If you would like any more details or images, or wish to talk about potential press trips, please just let me know.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: This winter, in Verbier it will be the final winter for the oldest operating gondola in Switzerland (1970). Iconic symbols of the resort, the mythical gondola cars of Savoleyres will be put up for auction over the summer of 2026. The upper section of its successor, the Les Esserts-Savoleyres Télémixte Lift (chairlifts and gondolas combined) will be inaugurated this winter, (followed by the lower section next winter). This project will establish an efficient link between the sectors of Verbier and Savoleyres – La Tzoumaz, up till now, connected only by a bus service through the resort.

NEW: A brand new chairlift replacing the old Lac II, connecting the Lac des Vaux to the Col de Chassoure and its freeride itinerary. Both these recent additions aim to strengthen the links between the different sectors of the 4 Vallées ski area and encourage skiers to explore all the possibilities of this vast playground.

NEW: Le Chaman restaurant From December 2025, Le Chaman, a new high-end eatery, promises to bring exciting flavours and lively evenings to Verbier. Located on the site of the former Chez Martin in the centre of Verbier and having undergone a complete facelift, this bistronomic restaurant will deliver refined cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. On the agenda: local seasonal produce, a constantly evolving menu, après-ski cocktails, elegant dinners and year-round events. An extra-large, sun-baked terrace will offer breathtaking views of the Alps, whilst the design of the interior will be elegant and surprising. Behind this project are four friends from completely different backgrounds but who all share a passion for good food and one common vision: to create a welcoming, elegant and sociable environment where guests, whether local or visiting, feel completely comfortable. www.le-chaman.ch/

Winter 2025/2026 it’s the 100 Years celebration of Cabane Mont Fort. Perched high above Verbier at 2,457 metres, with views that stretch across glaciers and jagged peaks, Cabane Mont Fort is more than just an overnight mountain refuge, it’s a piece of Swiss alpine heritage. And in 2025, this legendary outpost marks a magnificent milestone: 100 years since it first opened its doors to weary hikers, climbers and dreamers. Originally built by the Jaman section of the Swiss Alpine Club in 1925, the Cabane has become a cherished part of the region’s mountaineering soul. Staying overnight, see what it’s like to be at the top of the world in a mountain hut on the haute route and meet the latest guardians and learn about the history. On December 13, they will hold a traditional mass by the canons of the Great St. Bernard, accompanied by 100 mountain guides in uniform. To close, a torchlit descent will illuminate the mountain with 100 torches, a symbol of the past century and the future to be written. https://cabanemontfort.com/evenements/

End-of-Season Events: 1 - 30 April 2026: In resort and on the slopes, the month of April in Verbier promises some great surprises. A full programme of activities and events – sporting, culinary and cultural, will be available for visitors looking to enjoy a lively end to the season! On the agenda will be various festivals, concerts, immersive games, entertainments for both kids and adults and bar closing parties, plus the regular events such as the Verbier Art Summit and the Ultime Session. In Verbier the season ends in style. www.verbier.ch

Verbier is known as the cradle of Swiss skiing and home to some of the best skiing, luxurious accommodation, and gastronomy in the Alps. People flock to this traditional Swiss resort because it has a heart and soul that lives for snow sports, for the mountains and for adventure. We hope to see you there.

Verbier is perched 1,500 m up in the Alps and has transport links that make it easy to get to from the UK & Ireland. With a train station at the heart of the destination, its proximity to Geneva Airport and the crossroads of Switzerland with France and Italy, Verbier is infinitely reachable by train, car or plane: or any combination thereof. The train station is linked to Verbier and Bruson by cable cars that leave from the village. Direct flights are also available from Aberdeen, Belfast-International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Doncaster, Dublin, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Inverness, Leeds, Liverpool, London-City, London-Gatwick, London-Heathrow, London-Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and Southampton. Verbier: www.verbier.ch