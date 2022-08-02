1.94 million arrivals to Ha Noi in July 2022

A report from the Ha Noi Department of Tourism, in July 2022, the number of international and domestic visitors has increased gradually compared to the same period last year. The total number of visitors to Ha Noi was estimated to reach 1.94 million arrivals, in which, domestic visitors reached 1.8 million arrivals, international visitors were about 141,000 arrivals. Total tourist receipts earned VND6.15 trillion.

With a sharp increase in the number of tourists since the full opening of tourism, for a total of 7 months of 2022, visitors to Ha Noi were estimated to reach 10.62 million arrivals, up 3.6 times over the same period last year. In which, international visitors reached 425.9 thousand arrivals; domestic visitors reached 10.2 million arrivals, 3.5 times higher than the same period last year. Total tourist receipts achieved VND 31.9 trillion, up 3.9 times over the same period in 2021.

Regarding the field of accommodation, in the 7 months of 2022, the average occupancy of 1 to 5 star hotels is estimated at 41.7%, up 17.8% over the same period in 2021. It is estimated that in the 7 months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of the hotel sector is estimated at 31.7%, up 7.8% over the same period in 2021.

Recently, in the Ha Noi area, there are 26 food service establishments, 34 shopping service businesses, 8 entertainment businesses, and 1 sports service business that have been recognized as meeting standards for visitors. These systems have attracted and served a large number of tourists and residents.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)