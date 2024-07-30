Park City Celebrates Olympic Games, Announces Plans to Prepare for 2034

With the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (commonly known as the 33rd Summer Olympic Games or Paris 2024) now open, the State of Utah received official word on the eve of the opening ceremonies that The Beehive State has been selected to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games, in its return to the United States. Utah was the last American location to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2002.

A celebration was held at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City, which served as an official 2002 Winter Games venue and is slated to be a host venue again in 2034. Park City Mayor Pro Tempore, Tana Toly was joined by members of the City Council and Summit County Council in welcoming the games back to Utah. Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Summit County Council Chairperson Malena Stevens and Jennifer Wesselhoff, President & CEO of the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau were in Paris for the announcement.

Many local dignitaries were in attendance for ‘Celebrate 2034!’ at Utah Olympic Park where an overview of the plans for the Games was discussed, encompassing numerous local host venues including Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain and Soldier Hollow. Attendees also enjoyed a Freestyle Aerial show presented by Flying Aces. “As part of a family that has been in Utah for eight generations, I have seen the positive impacts being a host City has on our community—in particular the youth, some of which could be 2034 Olympians,” said Toly. “Welcoming the world’s best athletes on a global stage not once, but twice, since the turn of this century is truly historic!”

Since 2002, the Utah Olympic Park has continued to serve as the home of the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the Eccles Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. “This setting underscores both celebration and the reward that comes from training,” shares Jennifer Wesselhoff, President and CEO of the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. “In one sense, the announcement is a great victory for our State, but it also is just the beginning, as we start to plan for the next ten years.” “We are proud that Utah Olympic Park is a cornerstone of recreation, world-class training and tourism in Park City,” Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton said. “We look forward to working with our great community partners as we build toward the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Park City Municipal, Summit County and the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau will be working together on immediate next steps,” says Malena Stevens, Summit County Chair. Summit County, Park City and the Chamber & Visitors Bureau will cooperatively engage an Olympic liaison who will develop a 10-year action plan for the communities. “The development of a 10-year action plan will ensure that our communities, stakeholders and residents are best positioned to welcome the world to Park City,” notes Mayor Nann Worel. “Garnering input from local residents, stakeholders and businesses will help inform our vision and action plan for the 2034 Games,” she continues. Input will be solicited through online surveys and focus groups comprised of past leaders, stakeholders, government officials, athletes, youth athletes, lodging partners and host venues to ensure a wide range of community segments are engaged in the planning for this global event.

“Park City Mountain is extremely proud to be part of the foundation that qualified the Salt Lake City-Utah bid to host the 2034 Winter Games. Our selection as an official venue, and our legacy from the 2002 Winter Games, affirms Park City Mountain’s status as a world-class destination that embodies the spirit and inspiration that the Olympic Games spreads across the world,” said Deirdra Walsh, VP & COO of Park City Mountain. “Building on our history of hosting international competitions, starting with America’s Opening in the early 1980s, we look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators from across the world, fostering unity and inspiring youth through the Olympic values.”

“Deer Valley is honored to be selected as an official venue for the 2034 Olympic Winter Games. We are eager to once again welcome the world for mogul and aerial ski competitions. Our collaboration with the Salt Lake City Utah 2034 organizing committee has been excellent, and we look forward to further strengthening this partnership as we prepare for the upcoming games,” said Deer Valley Resort President & COO Todd Bennett. “We are proud of our commitment to sport and our legacy, having hosting 26 years of international ski competitions, including the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, 22 FIS World Cups, and three FIS World Championships.”

“I am so excited for our residents and especially our youth to experience the inspiration, joy and unity that is central to the Olympic mission of creating a better world through sport!” notes Becca Gerber, Director of Community Relations at Park City Chamber of Commerce. “Our local residents will enjoy a front-row seat to the greatest winter show on Earth. This is our opportunity to highlight what truly makes our community authentic and unique and show the world exactly why Park City is ‘Winter’s Favorite Town.’